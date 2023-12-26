SONNA: Military Operations In Somalia Kills 80 Al-Shabab Militia Members

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- The Somali army announced on Tuesday the killing of 80 members of the Al-Shabab militia (affiliated with Al-Qaeda) in a military operation carried out by the army in areas of Galmudug in central Somalia.

The commander of the Somali ground forces, Brigadier General Dih Abdi Abdullah, said in a statement to the Somali National News Agency (SONNA) that the Somali army targeted the militias in the province of Mudug and killed 80 members and confirming that the region and its villages are under the grip of the Somali army.

The Somali Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday the killing of 130 members of Al-Shabab militia during the recent military operations conducted by the Somali army in different areas of the states of Galmudug, Hirshabelle and Jubaland in central and southern Somalia. (end)

