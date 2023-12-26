China calls on India to offer suitable environment for its companies

(MENAFN) On Monday, China called on India to offer a “fair, transparent and non-discriminatory” daily life for employees in its companies functioning in the South Asian country.



Mao Ning, who serves as the representative for China’s Foreign Ministry, stated that China was “paying close attention” to the apprehend by India of 2 high-ranking workers of Chinese smartphone manufacturer firm Vivo.



The case revolves around accusations of money laundering. The company refutes the allegation and has expressed its intention to contest the arrest using legal avenues.



Mao declared that China “firmly backs” Chinese companies to “safeguard their legal rights and interests,” according to what was reported by a Chinese news outlet.



Beijing issued a statement in response to the arrest of two Vivo executives by India's financial crime-fighting agency, the Enforcement Directorate, last week.



Two months ahead of to this incident, the directorate had apprehended four employees of the company, including a Chinese citizen.

