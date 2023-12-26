Karnataka BJP Announces Poojari As Lop, Bellad Dy Lop In Assembly: Strategic Moves For 2024 Lok Sabha Election

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) These appointments follow the recent designation of former Deputy Chief Minister R. Ashoka as the LoP in the Assembly. The BJP, under the guidance of state president B.Y. Vijayendra, revealed the new appointments, emphasising the directive from national president JP Nadda. According to Vijayendra, these leaders, including Deputy LoP Arvind Bellad and others, are poised to be the voice of the people and champions of democratic values.

The party's Chief Whip in the Legislative Council will be N Ravi Kumar , with Sunil Vallyapure as Deputy LoP.

Also Read:

'No bid for CM or DCM post': Karnataka Minister Satish Jarakiholi clarifies amid speculations

In the Assembly, Doddanagouda G. Patil has been appointed as the Chief Whip. The decision to appoint a seasoned leader like Kota Shrinivas Poojari as LoP in the Council reflects a calculated move, considering his prior effectiveness in the role from July 2018 to July 2019. Poojari, known for his political acumen and previous tenure as a minister in the BJP government, brings experience and a measured approach to the leadership position.



The party's emphasis on young and experienced leaders is apparent, aligning with the objective of presenting a dynamic and capable team for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Sources suggest that the party's focus in these appointments is on a blend of young and experienced leaders who are eager to prove their mettle.

BJP central leaders have appreciated the selection process, led by B.Y Vijayendra, for its clarity of thought and strategic alignment with the party's interests. The new team of party office-bearers and legislative leaders is poised to play a pivotal role for the BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

