Tutorabc Partners With The British Office Taipei To Sponsor The Prestigious Chevening Scholarship Program

John Dennis, Representative at the British Office Taipei (Left)and Samuel Yang, Co-Chairman of TutorABC, participated in a signing ceremony.

TutorABC has officially become the third partner in Taiwan for the Chevening Scholarships.

Representative of British Office Taipei John Dennis (fourth from the left) and TutorABC Co-Chairman Samuel Yang (third from the right) are joined by Ralph Rogers, Director of the British Council, and the team.

TutorABC announced its collaboration with the British Office Taipei to become a partner for the Chevening UK Government Scholarship.

- Samuel Yang, Co-Chairman and CEO of TutorABC, TAIWAN, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TutorABC , the world's number one platform for learning English and Chinese online, proudly announces a new partnership with the British Office Taipei by sponsoring the prestigious Chevening Scholarship Program.Developing Global Leaders in TaiwanChevening is funded by the UK Government's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, which awards over 1,500 scholarships a year for international students around the world. These scholars are recognized for their outstanding leadership qualities. Since its founding in 1983, over 57,000 students, from over 160 countries, have received scholarships to study for master's degrees in the UK.Delta Electronics Foundation, founded by Bruce Cheng, and business tycoon Dr. Winston Wong OBE have been supporting Chevening Scholarships in Taiwan. Over 240 scholarships for Taiwanese students have been awarded since Chevening's establishment in Taiwan in 1990.Promoting Stronger Ties between UK and TaiwanSamuel Yang, CFA, the Co-Chairman of CEO of TutorABC emphasizes,“We are tremendously proud to support the Chevening Scholarships and to help encourage more students from Taiwan to study abroad and to advance greater ties between the UK and Taiwan.”John Dennis, the Representative at the British Office Taipei said,“Our Taiwan Chevening Scholars are leaders, innovators, and visionaries, each with their unique stories and experiences. They are a testament to the transformative power of education, the Chevening spirit and the vibrancy of the UK-Taiwan relationship.”Promoting Greater Study Abroad Opportunities for Taiwan StudentsTutorABC's sponsorship of the Chevening Scholarship program further strengthens its commitment to developing Taiwan's next generation of leaders and innovators. Additionally, TutorABC already partners with over 400 universities around the world, provides Barron's exam preparation courses (for IELTS, TOEFL, and TOEIC), and provides comprehensive study abroad services to assist Taiwanese students to study abroad.For more information about TutorABC and the Chevening Scholarships in Taiwan, please visit andAbout TutorABC● TutorABC is a leading online language learning platform that offers a wide range of courses and exam prep materials for both English and Chinese.● With experienced instructors and partnerships with global brands like Disney, Oxford, Cambridge, Barron's, Kaplan, and 400+ universities.● TutorABC provides comprehensive education, test prep, and study abroad programs for students from all over the world. Since 2004, over 100 million students and 30,000 teachers across 100+ countries have used TutorABC for English and Chinese language learning.About Chevening Scholarships● For over 40 years, Chevening Scholarships have been funded by the UK Government's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and Chevening partners.● With over 57,000 scholars from 160+ countries, Chevening Scholarships provide opportunities for outstanding leaders to pursue master's degrees at prestigious UK universities.● In 2022, Chevening supported 1,643 scholars, 318 of which were supported by Chevening Partners, making up 19% of the cohort.● The Delta Electronics Foundation has been a Chevening partner in Taiwan supporting scholars with ambitions in ESG and climate action since 2008. The Chevening-Delta Climate scholarship has supported 25 scholars to study in the UK.● Dr Winston Wong OBE has been a generous individual Chevening partner in Taiwan since 2013.News Contact:Annie Ke, PR Manager at TutorABC+886-2-2367-7999#699...

