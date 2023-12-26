Nayev Visits Military In Northern Operational Zone On Christmas Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Nayev, congratulated the military personnel of the unit serving in the Northern Operational Zone on Christmas.

He posted this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

According to Nayev, he visited the unit serving in the Northern Operational Zone, covering the state border of Ukraine in the Kyiv direction.

"Of course, I did not come empty-handed. The unit's combat medic received a specialized medical backpack equipped with the necessary medicines according to NATO standards, as well as turnstiles, which are extremely necessary in the army. The rest of the soldiers present were given sweets. Everyone should have a holiday, including those in the trenches," said the commander.

He noted that our ancestors believed that on such a great holiday the heaven opens and dreams come true.

Ukraine's troops confront Russian subversive groups even before they cross border in north

"We all strive for good, peace and a speedy Victory. Carols and traditional Christmas songs heard in Ukrainian homes glorify God and wish health to our soldiers who are protecting our peace in the trenches," the lieutenant general said.

As reported, this year Ukraine officially celebrates Christmas for the first time on December 25.