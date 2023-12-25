(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of the third week of December, Ukraine has harvested 78.7 million tons of this year's crop, including 57.86 million tons of grain and 20.76 million tons of oilseeds.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food.

Grain and leguminous crops were harvested on 10.509 million hectares with a yield of 55.1 centners per hectare (c/ha).

In particular, 3.573 million hectares of corn were threshed with a yield of 77.3 c/ha and 27.62 million tons harvested;

Ambassador Bodnar: Ukraine, together with partners, continuesfrom Ukraine

wheat was harvested on 4.694 million hectares at a yield of 47.9 c/ha with a harvest of 22.48 million tons;

1.504 million hectares of barley were harvested at a yield of 39.3 c/ha, with a harvest of 5.91 million tons;

154,400 hectares of peas were threshed at a yield of 25.9 c/ha, with a harvest of 399,500 tons;

buckwheat was harvested on 140,000 hectares at a yield of 14.8 c/ha, with a harvest of 207,500 tons;

millet was harvested on 79,500 hectares at a yield of 22.7 c/ha, with a total harvest of 180,200 tons.

NASA finds out how much crops Moscow steals from Ukraine

Other grains and pulses were harvested on 362,600 hectares, yielding 1.07 million tons.

Oilseeds were harvested on 8.221 million hectares.

Sunflower was harvested on 5.018 million hectares, with a harvest of 11.97 million tons of seeds and a yield of 23.9 c/ha;

soybeans were harvested on 1.805 million hectares, yielding 4.78 million tons at 26.5 c/ha;

rapeseed was harvested on 1.396 million hectares, harvested 4.005 million tons of seeds at the yield of 28.7 c/ha.

Ukraine increases agri-imports to EU, remains among three largest suppliers

Harvesting is completed in all regions, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, sugar beet was harvested on 248,600 hectares, with 11.86 million tons of sweet roots harvested and a yield of 477 c/ha.

As reported, in early December, the ministry raised its forecast for gross production of grains and oilseeds in Ukraine in 2023 to 81.3 million tons.

As of early November 2023, Ukrainian farmers harvested almost 29 million tons of vegetables.