A ₹2 Trillion Cheque Is Getting Ready For The Agriculture Ministry


12/25/2023 2:00:55 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Union budget for 2024-25 may set aside ₹2 trillion for the agriculture ministry to help it expand the government's flagship schemes on income support and crop insurance for farmers, two officials aware of the plans said. This will be a 39% increase in allocation for the ministry, which received ₹1.44 trillion in the 2023-24 budget. A bigger allocation may also help the ministry raise annual farmer income support from the current ₹6,000 to ₹9,000.

