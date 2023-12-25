Ranbir Kapoor's Christmas Gift Wins Hearts, Donates Rs 1 Lakh To Child Welfare In Soni Razdan's Name

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ranbir Kapoor is known as one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry and his colleagues have often praised him for his kindness. Recently the 'Animal' won hearts for something he did for his mother-in-law Soni Razdan. Alia Bhatt's mother Soni took to her Instagram and revealed that her son-in-law Ranbir gave her a wonderful Christmas gift by donating Rs 1 lakh towards the welfare of children.



Soni Razdan's story

Soni shared a picture on her Instagram story that Ranbir has made a big donation to child welfare in her name. Soni wrote, "Such a thoughtful gift from my darling SIL." The contribution certificate stated, "This is to certify that a donation in the name of Soni Bhatt of one lakh rupees has been made towards the welfare of children."







Netizens react to Ranbir Kapoor's gesture

Ranbir's gesture was well received online. "Alia being God's favorite for 12445670 times," one individual wrote. Another person said, "Sasuma ka dulara RK." "Aww that's such an amazing gift," one user wrote. It's particularly nice that Ranbir appears to have a strong bond with Soni and Shaheen (also with her Nana, but he passed away); both partners should make an equal effort to establish a position in each other's families."

Alia and Shaheen Bhatt's Christmas party

Alia and Shaheen Bhatt hosted a Christmas party for relatives and friends at their Mumbai home. According to Alia's Instagram post, the small gathering comprised Soni Razdan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji.

