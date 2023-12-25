(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy confirmed as UAE's Education Partner in hosting MC13 in Abu Dhabi





- The agreement was signed between the Ministry of Economy, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy. - HE Al Zeyoudi:“AGDA's collective experience and expertise in a wide range of geopolitical issues, global trade and climate diplomacy will help to foster and advance constructive discussions on the most pressing issues we seek to resolve.” - HE Al Zaabi:“Our partnership with AGDA enables UAE representatives to reach innovative solutions to global trade challenges at WTO Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi.”

Abu Dhabi, UAE

December 25 2023

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), have announced Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, as their official Education partner in hosting the World Trade Organisation's 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13), the principle decision-making body overseeing global trade, when it convenes in Abu Dhabi in February 2024.

The cooperation agreement was signed in the presence of His Excellency Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade and MC13 Chair-designate, and His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development. It was signed by His Excellency Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy, HE Badr Al-Olama, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), representing ADDED, and His Excellency Nickolay Mladenov, Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy.

AGDA is the UAE's leading diplomatic training center with a successful track record in developing the nation's future diplomats, government, and business leaders. As Education Partner for MC13, AGDA is playing an active role in the Global Future Trade Leaders program, an initiative of the Ministry of Economy in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), leveraging its diverse knowledge base, geopolitical expertise and decades of experience in cross cultural communications to deliver masterclasses and educational materials on global trade that will prepare young UAE government officials to actively and constructively participate in MC13.



Additionally, AGDA will contribute to the success of MC13 through the production of thought leadership insights and reports and through participation in strategic conferences and roundtable discussions leading up to MC13. Commenting on the agreement, HE Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade and MC13 Chair-designate, said:“AGDA has been key in training and nurturing the UAE's current and future diplomatic representatives and foreign policy leaders, and will greatly assist us as hosts in representing the UAE positively and productively throughout the duration of MC13. AGDA's collective experience and expertise in a wide range of geopolitical issues, global trade and climate diplomacy will help to foster and advance constructive discussions on the most pressing issues that global trade ministers will be meeting in Abu Dhabi to resolve.” His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, said:“As we are forging ahead with efforts to cement our country's status as a leading global hub for trade, business, and investments, we believe equipping our talents with necessary knowledge and skills is a prerequisite to achieve our objectives. The partnership with Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) will enable UAE representatives to reach innovative solutions to global trade challenges at the upcoming WTO Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi”.

“AGDA has been playing a major role in qualifying the UAE's diplomats and government leaders to represent our country on the global stage as well as leading international conversations on key topics to reach agreements that address the needs of various stakeholders as evidenced by many global events and conferences. We are looking forward to reaping the fruits of this partnership at the WTO Ministerial Conference, being held at a critical time and aiming to enhance the role of trade in driving sustainable development”.

His Excellency Nickolay Mladenov, Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy said:“The partnership with MC13 is an important milestone for AGDA, underscoring its commitment to training UAE diplomats and supporting the nation's foreign policy. This collaboration highlights AGDA's expertise and contribution to international diplomacy and foreign policy on a global stage. By offering its knowledge and necessary provisions, AGDA is dedicated to ensuring the success of MC13, furthering its mission to enhance global diplomatic relations and policy outcomes.” “At AGDA, we believe in the critical role of trade ministers in the collaborative efforts between countries to implement international cooperation frameworks for global trade, especially considering current situations and challenges. With strong partnerships and policies in international trade, we can rise above the challenges and maintain balance if we work together to uphold trade policies that benefit us all.”

Trade ministers representing 164 countries and trading blocs will gather in Abu Dhabi in February next year to engage in discussions regarding reforms to the global trading system that will seek to enlarge its membership, improve dispute resolution processes and facilitate increased investment in trade technologies to enable more sustainable and resilient supply chains.



The UAE's increasingly important role as a global logistics hub and advocate for a more inclusive global trading system has seen it positioned as a champion for increasing engagement of the Global South in international trade. In 2021, the UAE launched its Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) programme that aims to establish more open, sustainable and mutually beneficial trading relations by removing barriers to trade in goods and services, simplifying customs procedures and streamlining supply chains.



