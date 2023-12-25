Ukraine Downs Two Russian Fighter-Bombers, Hits 12 Enemy Manpower Clusters

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's military reports 66 combat engagements along the frontline, noting another success of its Air Force as two Russian warplanes were shot down on Sunday.

That's according to a morning situational update by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, seen by Ukrinform.

Over the past 24 hours, 66 combat clashes have been recorded. The Russians launched two missile strikes and 61 airstrikes, as well as 45 attacks involving multiple rocket launchers, killing and wounding civilians and inflicting damage on civil infrastructure, the report reads.

On Sunday, Russian invaders launched at Ukraine 31 Shahed kamikaze drones, of which 29 were downed.

The following settlements were targeted in Russian airstrikes: Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Kyslivka of Kharkiv region; Novoyehorivka and Serebryanske Forestry of Luhansk region; Yampolivka, Torske, New York, Ocheretyne, Tonenke, Avdiivka, Maksymilianivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Zolota Nyva, and Staromaiorske of Donetsk region.

Nearly 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under Russian artillery fire.

The Volyn and Polissia areas saw no changes in the operational situation.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the Russians maintain their military presence in the areas close to the border, deploying subversive and reconnaissance group to prevent the Ukrainian command from transferring part of the forces to other frontline sectors.

On the Kupiansk axis, Ukrainian troops repelled 21 enemy assaults near Synkivka in Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region, where the Russians unsuccessfully tried to break through the Ukrainian defenses.

The enemy ran no offensive (assault) missions in the Lyman area.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders are restraining the enemy's continued attempts to besiege Avdiivka, having repelled 14 Russian assaults east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, as well as 17 assaults near Pervomaiske and Nevelske, Donetsk region.

On the Marinka axis, the Defense Forces are holding back the enemy onslaught, having repelled five attacks near Novomykhailivka and Marinka.

Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack in the Shakhtarske area southwest of Staromaiorske, Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Defense Forces repelled three Russian attacks near Robotyne and south of Huliaipole.

In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian forces are working to expand the existing bridgehead on the eastern bank of the Dnipro. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock Ukrainian units out of their positions, having launched 23 unsuccessful assaults.

Ukraine's troops are inflicting losses on Russian manpower and equipment, degrading enemy capabilities along the entire frontline, the report reads.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force hit 12 enemy manpower and weapons clusters, an ammunition depot, and a surface-to-air missile system. Also, two Russian fighter-bombers were downed – a Su-34 and a Su-30.

Ukraine's missile forces hit two Russian artillery systems, the report concludes.

As reported earlier, air defense forces engaged incoming aerial targets in Dnipropetrovsk region overnight Monday.