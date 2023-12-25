South Korean Int'l Airport Passengers Rebound To Nearly 80 Pct Of Pre-Pandemic Level

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The number of passengers traveling via Incheon International
Airport has rebounded to 77.9 percent of the pre-pandemic level
this year, data showed Sunday, Azernews reports,
citing Yonhap.
A total of 49.97 million travelers flew via the airport, west of
Seoul, during the first 11 months of 2023, which represents 77.9
percent of the 64.17 million passengers during the same period of
2019, according to the data compiled by the transport ministry.
Around 56 million air passengers are expected to use the airport
by the end of this year, or a recovery of 78.6 percent of the
corresponding 2019 level, and Incheon International Airport Corp.
forecast a full-scale recovery next year.
Of the major regional airports in South Korea, which included
the Incheon airport, Cheongju International Airport in North
Chungcheong Province logged the highest recovery rate of 89.3
percent with 420,618 travelers during the Jan.-Nov. period.
The volume of passengers traveling via Gimpo International
Airport in western Seoul came to 2.88 million this year as of
November, or 73.9 percent of the 2019 level, the data showed.
"The Gimpo airport is more dependent on travelers from China,
and the China-bound routes have not been fully recovered," a Korea
Airport Corp. official said. "The level is expected to rise to
around 75 percent by year-end."
MENAFN25122023000195011045ID1107654494
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.