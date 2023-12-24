Brazil Carries Out Third Repatriation Flight From Gaza

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Brasília – Another group of Brazilian citizens and their relatives who lived in Gaza are preparing to return to Brazil on a repatriation flight as part of the federal government's operation Voltando em Paz [loosely translated as Returning in Peace]. A Brazilian Air Force (FAB) KC-30 aircraft (Airbus A330-200) took off this Thursday morning (21), heading to Egypt's Cairo International Airport.

In the Gaza Strip, 32 Brazilians and relatives left the region this Thursday and arrived in Egypt accompanied by staff from the Embassy of Brazil in Egypt. This will be the third repatriation flight for Brazilians in Gaza since the beginning of Israeli attacks on Palestinian territory in October this year.

The plane left Galeão Air Base in Rio de Janeiro at 8:20 am BRT. The flight is expected to arrive in the Egyptian capital around 3:30 pm EET this Thursday.

The plane carries six tonnes of humanitarian aid donated by the Brazilian government, including 150 portable water purifiers equipped with a power kit (solar panels, power inverters, and controllers) to increase the local energy autonomy.

It is estimated that the plane will return to Brazil next Saturday morning (23), with landing scheduled for 8:00 am BRT at the Brasília Air Base.

Since the beginning of the operation, 1,525 people have been repatriated on 11 flights, 1,413 from Israel, 80 from Gaza, and 32 from the West Bank, the latter two in Palestine.

