Qatardebate Centre Opens Qatari Council At Ibn Haldun University

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: QatarDebate Centre (QDC) has opened the Qatari Council at Ibn Haldun University in Istanbul, Turkiye, in the presence of officials from the university, alongside representatives of QDC.

The council represents a gateway to the Qatari heritage and operates as a platform to share expertise and enhance cultural cooperation among QDC and Turkish universities to further achieve QDC's objectives and message to promote debates in Arabic language and bridge the gaps between those who adore Arabic language and dialogue, QDC outlined in a statement Saturday.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the council, President of Ibn Khaldun University, Dr. Atilla Arkan, underscored the depth of cultural and historic ties between Qatar and Turkiye, noting the significance of reinforcing these relationships in areas beyond the educational and cultural spheres.

Outreach Programs Manager at QDC Abdulrahman Al Subaie pointed out that the council comes in alignment with QDC's message aimed at bolstering debates in Arabic language, adding that the inauguration of this premises underscores QDC's interest in introducing the Qatari culture and its heritage, in addition to emphasizing the friendship with the Republic of Turkiye and bn Haldun University.