Tamil Actor, Comedian Bonda Mani Passes Away Aged 60

Tamil actor and well-known comedian Bonda Mani passed away on Saturday at the age of 60, purportedly due to complications from kidney disease. Bonda Mani was noted for his frequent comedic collaborations with 'Vadivelu'. According to reports from India Today, Mani collapsed at his residence in Chennai's Pozhichalur on Saturday night. He was immediately transferred to the government hospital in Chrompet, where physicians proclaimed him dead after a thorough examination.

Bonda Mani's death was officially confirmed on Sunday by film trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai. In the early months of 2022, actors Dhanush and Vijay Sethupathi extended their support by each donating one lakh rupees towards Bonda Mani's medical bills.

Bonda Mani films

Bonda Mani has appeared in 270 films over nearly three decades, playing a variety of comedic roles. He was a mainstay on comedy tracks. He debuted in Bhagyaraj's 'Pavunnu Pavunudhaan' and went on to appear in 'Ponvilangu', 'Pongalo Pongal', 'Sundara Travels', 'Marudamalai', 'Winner', and 'Velayudham'.