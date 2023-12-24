Samsung Partners With Netflix to Bring ‘Squid Game’ Universe to Life in Immersive Live Experience

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) • ‘Squid Game: The Trials’ brings interactive gameplay to new heights with Samsung smart TVs and Galaxy smartphones



Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced that it has become an official partner for Netflix’s upcoming immersive popup experience, “Squid Game: The Trials.” Powered by Samsung’s cutting-edge technology, the immersive pop culture experience brings one of the most engaging, interactive forms of gameplay with Samsung’s latest Smart TVs and Galaxy smartphones.



Fans of the Netflix mega-hit series “Squid Game” and “Squid Game: The Challenge” can now sign up for a one-of-a-kind experience that takes visitors through the iconic sets and lets them compete in games drawn from and inspired by the shows. The new “Squid Game: The Trials” is currently open to visitors to experience in Los Angeles and will run into the new year with plans to expand to various cities around the world.



"We are thrilled to partner with Netflix to offer industry-leading entertainment experiences," said Cheolgi Kim, EVP & Head of Sales and Marketing of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "Through Neo QLED 8K’s stunning picture quality, fans and participants will be able to immerse themselves in the environment and create unforgettable memories."



“Squid Game: The Trials” takes advantage of Samsung’s cutting-edge TVs and Galaxy mobile devices across the individual games to provide the ultimate immersive experience. Participants will navigate the experiential zones surrounded by Samsung’s flagship Neo QLED 8K, 4K and The Frame, which are placed to enhance the intensity and excitement of the games.



At the entrance, Samsung's flagship Neo QLED 8K welcomes guests by showcasing the “Squid Game: The Challenge” trailer. Thanks to the Neural Quantum Processor 8K, the Neo QLED upscales content into breathtaking 8K resolution in real-time, allowing participants to immediately immerse themselves in the vivid and detailed world of the “Squid Game” universe.



Visitors also can enjoy Samsung’s latest mobile innovation through various experiences with the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung provides opportunities to experience the most up-to-date technology by incorporating their key features with the most memorable scenes from “Squid Game.”



“Samsung’s longstanding relationship with Netflix is based on a shared purpose, which is to fuel passions and help people discover new worlds,” said Stephanie Choi, EVP & Head of Marketing of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “It is through our open and collaborative relationship that we are able to open portals into new and immersive experiences.”



While playing “Squid Game”’s most iconic Red Light, Green Light the Galaxy S23 Ultra will capture key moments of gameplay with Hyperlapse video and high-quality pictures.



With the precision it brings, the S Pen serves as a crucial component in the Digital Dalgona Challenge by helping players throw themselves into the mind-gripping and pressure-sensitive task of cutting delicate shapes out of the Korean candy. Visitors can enjoy the game on the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s immersive ultra-wide screen and challenge themselves with five levels of difficulty. Players can also check where they rank against competitors on the leaderboard.



Furthermore, the S Pen can also be used to capture in-game photos for sharing after completion.



Photos from both games can be shared instantly via Quick Share or downloaded through email.



There will also be a FlexCam Selfie Kiosk, where the Galaxy Z Flip5’s FlexCam enables visitors to take hands-free photos from different angles and download them to be framed.



Following the games, participants can retreat to the VIP room, where they can observe ongoing challenges on The Frame’s expansive 85-inch screen. The Lifestyle TV — with its latest Matte Display technology — offers a premium viewing experience that replicates the commanding ambiance of the Front Man’s quarters in the series.





