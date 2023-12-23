Christmas 2023: 7 places to enjoy mid night mass in Bangalore

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Finding spots for midnight Mass in Bangalore may vary depending on the time of year and the churches or houses of worship that provide this event. Here are seven churches in Bangalore that have traditionally offered midnight Masses.

Located in Shivajinagar, St. Mary's Basilica is one of the oldest churches in Bangalore and is known for its grand midnight Mass celebrations on Christmas Eve.

Situated in Ulsoor, Holy Trinity Church is another prominent church in Bangalore that might hold midnight Mass services on Christmas Eve.

This church in Vivek Nagar is famous for its midnight Mass and attracts many worshippers during Christmas.

Situated in Cleveland Town, this cathedral is known for its beautiful architecture and vibrant Christmas celebrations, including midnight Mass.

Located in Brigade Road, St. Patrick's Church often hosts midnight Mass services on Christmas Eve, attended by a diverse congregation.

This church in R.T. Nagar is known for its Christmas celebrations and might have midnight Mass services.

Located in Ashok Nagar, this church is known for its elaborate Christmas celebrations, including midnight Mass.