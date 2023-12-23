For First Time In Georgia Veterinary Surgeons Perform Limb Prosthesis Operation On Cat

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The veterinary surgeons of the Veterinary Clinic of the
Agricultural University of Georgia performed a limb prosthesis
operation on a cat for the first time in Georgia, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The surgeons used the anatomic prosthesis, which was moulded
from titanium specially for the patient, and the cat, called Hyatt,
is undergoing rehabilitation at the Clinic, the Agricultural
University's Veterinary Clinic said on Friday.
The graduates of the Agriculture University, a surgeon
Lasha-Giorgi Japaridze and an assistant surgeon Giorgi Chikvatia
performed the operation on the cat's hind limb
MENAFN23122023000195011045ID1107651806
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.