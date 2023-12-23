               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
For First Time In Georgia Veterinary Surgeons Perform Limb Prosthesis Operation On Cat


(MENAFN- AzerNews) The veterinary surgeons of the Veterinary Clinic of the Agricultural University of Georgia performed a limb prosthesis operation on a cat for the first time in Georgia, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The surgeons used the anatomic prosthesis, which was moulded from titanium specially for the patient, and the cat, called Hyatt, is undergoing rehabilitation at the Clinic, the Agricultural University's Veterinary Clinic said on Friday.

The graduates of the Agriculture University, a surgeon Lasha-Giorgi Japaridze and an assistant surgeon Giorgi Chikvatia performed the operation on the cat's hind limb

