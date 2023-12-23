Number Of Trucks With Humanitarian Aid Sent To Gaza Strip Through Rafah Checkpoint

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Forty trucks
delivering humanitarian aid to residents of the Gaza Strip are
heading to the Palestinian enclave through the Rafah checkpoint,
Trend reports.
Six diesel fuel tankers were also reported to have crossed the
border into Gaza. Since early Saturday morning, 250 people with
dual citizenship have been evacuated from the Palestinian enclave
to Egyptian territory.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From
the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of
the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land,
water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
