Centuryply's Largest Plant Inaugurated In Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 23 (IANS) Century Plyboards' largest integrated wood panel manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh's YSR Kadapa district was opened on Saturday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the plant at Badvel, YSR Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh.

The plant has come up at Badvel at an investment of Rs 1,000 crore.

The company has employed 2,266 persons and the plant is also providing indirect employment to tens of thousands of farmers and others, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

After inaugurating the MDF (Medium Density Fiberboard) and HPL (High Pressure Laminate) units in the campus, he has also interacted with company Chairman Sajjan Bhajanka, officials and staff members.

The Chief Minister observed that the unit is yet another milestone in the industrial growth journey of the district. The Century industrial unit, for which the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone two years ago, is ready to commence commercial production.

The unit was established in an extent of 100 acres given to the company on a 33-year lease.

The company manufactures plywood panels from the Jam Oil wood for which 25,000 farmers have grown Jam Oil trees in an area of 80,000 acres.

The company has completed agreements with farmers on the cultivation of Jam Oil trees and also provided the saplings on subsidy.

The Chief Minister later inaugurated the YSR Super Speciality Hospital built on 230-acre RIMS (Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences) complex in Kadapa.

It includes the Rs 200 crore Medical, Dental and Nursing Colleges, the Rs 125 crore 452-bed super speciality wing, the Rs 40.81 crore 100-bed YSR Institute of Mental Health and the Rs 107 crore 100-bed YSR Cancer Care block.

Later, he inaugurated the flood lights arranged in the YS Raja Reddy Cricket Stadium and the modernised District Collectorate Complex.

He also distributed tri-scooters to the disabled persons.

