Naval War Film 'Noryang' Surpasses 1 Mln Admissions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Noryang: Deadly Sea," a movie about South Korea's legendary
naval admiral, Yi Sun-sin, surpassed 1 million cumulative viewers
on the fourth day of opening, Lotte Entertainment said Saturday, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.
Director Kim Han-min's final installment of his trilogy about
the admiral recounts the last naval battle between a retreating
Japan and the allied forces of Joseon and the Ming dynasties that
pursued them.
As of 6 p.m. Saturday, the 2.5-hour epic film had taken up 42.3
percent of ticket sales at the local box office, followed by
"12.12: The Day," a historical saga about South Korea's military
coup in 1979, which is soon to top 10 million admissions.
MENAFN23122023000195011045ID1107651315
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.