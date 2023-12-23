Naval War Film 'Noryang' Surpasses 1 Mln Admissions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Noryang: Deadly Sea," a movie about South Korea's legendary naval admiral, Yi Sun-sin, surpassed 1 million cumulative viewers on the fourth day of opening, Lotte Entertainment said Saturday, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.

Director Kim Han-min's final installment of his trilogy about the admiral recounts the last naval battle between a retreating Japan and the allied forces of Joseon and the Ming dynasties that pursued them.

As of 6 p.m. Saturday, the 2.5-hour epic film had taken up 42.3 percent of ticket sales at the local box office, followed by "12.12: The Day," a historical saga about South Korea's military coup in 1979, which is soon to top 10 million admissions.