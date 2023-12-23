Russians Launch Missile Attack On Kirovohrad Region, Air Defenses Destroy All Targets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched a massive missile attack on Kirovohrad region. Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed all enemy targets. However, the debris damaged houses and cars.

Andriy Raikovych, head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, said in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, Kirovohrad region was under a massive missile attack. The defenders of the sky worked out. The targets over Kropyvnytskyi and Oleksandriia districts were destroyed," the post says.

According to the region's head, the debris damaged roofs, fences, and cars. There is currently no information about the victims.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, explosions were heard in Kropyvnytskyi and Kryvyi Rih as an air raid alert was announced.