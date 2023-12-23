5 Most Searched Travel Destinations Of 2024: Where Indians Are Headed Next Year? It's Not Thailand

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In 2023, a notable surge in travel enthusiasm has been observed among various Indian segments and as per Skyscanner, the trend is likely to continue in 2024.

As per Skyscanner data, there is a strong interest in short-haul travel among Indians, with nearby cities ranking high. Searches for Krabi and Mahe Island indicate a preference for relaxation and sunshine.

Far-flung destinations like Osaka and Auckland are also popular among travelers, reflecting a desire for diverse experiencesHere are the top recent searches:Da Nang, Vietnam: +1141%Almaty, Kazakhstan +501%Baku, Azerbaijan +438%Osaka, Japan +435%Hanoi, Vietnam +396%Krabi, Thailand +390%Budapest, Hungary +371%Mahe Island, Seychelles +356%Auckland, New Zealand +329%Vienna, Austria +316%What are the factors that influence travel patterns for Indias?Food (71%), culture (65%) and weather (65%) are the three biggest factors for Indian travellers when deciding where to go on holiday, with shopping, historical tours and sampling local food coming out as the top cultural activities for money remains a key factor for Indian travellers, with the cost of the flight (26%) and attractions (18%) being the biggest factors determining the destination destination in France likely to become 'great-value destination' in 2024Speaking about the travel trends in 2024, Skyscanner's Travel Trends and Destination Expert, Mohit Joshi,

“We expect momentum to only grow next year as the 2024 report also highlights that 86% of Indian travellers plan to take the same number, if not more, trips abroad in 2024 compared to 2023.”

“We also predict Nice in France to be a great-value destination for Indian travellers in 2024, with airfares having dropped by over a third over the past 12 months.”As per Skyscanner, Nice in France saw a 39% drop in airfares from India over the past year, biggest drop as compared to all popular destinations across the globe.



