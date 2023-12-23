Six Labourers Shot In NW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (NNN-APP) – Six labourers were killed in a shooting by unknown gunmen, in Pakistan's north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, in the wee hours of yesterday morning, police said.

At least one worker was also critically injured in the attack, that occurred in Wana town, in South Waziristan, the country's tribal region bordering Afghanistan, said police officials in South Waziristan.

The labourers were sleeping in tents, when the incident happened, said the officials, adding that, the labourers were hired by a contractor from the eastern Punjab province, to build a security check post in Wana.

Following the attack, a heavy contingent of police reached the site and cordoned off the area for investigations. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.– NNN-APP