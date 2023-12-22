Bankpozitif's Erkan Kork: 2024 Will Be A Year Of Accelerated Capital Flows”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Erkan Kork, Chairman of the Board of BankPozitif

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ISTANBUL - (ARAB NEWSWIRE) - Erkan Kork, Chairman of the Board of BankPozitif, commented on the achievements of 2023 and the expectations for 2024. Kork stated that 2023 was a dynamic year for Turkey, and despite negative developments both domestically and globally, the Turkish banking sector continued to support the real sector, financing production and exports."The Turkish banking sector has a solid structure"Emphasizing the new era entered after the earthquake disaster at the beginning of the year and the prolonged election process, Erkan Kork said, "While the start of the Turkey Century is marked post-election, the Turkish banking sector has become an important pillar of stability for the Turkish economy with its solid and trustworthy structure. We are talking about a sector in very good condition in terms of asset quality, capital structure, and liquidity sufficiency. I believe we will clearly see the impact of the steps taken in 2024. In the new period, with the slowing down of inflation rate, increased demand for TL assets, and significant improvements in leading indicators, I expect confidence in the economy to increase further and the recent capital inflows to accelerate.""There could be significant capital flows from Europe"Kork anticipates increased European capital inflows into Turkey by 2024, following President Erdoğan's Middle East visits. He predicts European investments in Turkey will grow, especially through mergers and acquisitions."Ongoing Support for the Real Sector in 2024"Erkan Kork highlights the Turkish banking sector's growth, with assets reaching 21.8 trillion TL. BankPozitif, outperforming in the sector, plans to continue its strong support for the real sector, contributing significantly to Turkey's economic growth in 2024."We will continue to enhance our services with innovative technologies"Highlighting that the majority of banking transactions are now conducted through digital channels, Erkan Kork, Chairman of the Board of BankPozitif, said, "Banks, which once competed to open branches, are now calculating how to reduce them. Since our establishment, we have preferred to be a new generation bank that minimizes traditional channels, sparing our customers the hassle of visiting a bank branch amidst their busy lives. In 2024, we will continue to develop our services with innovative technologies, elevating the customer experience to the highest level with smart and exclusive content.”About BankpozitifOperating in the field of digital banking, Bankpozitif is a Turkey-based financial institution that enables individuals and businesses to carry out their financial transactions quickly and efficiently through a single digital platform. The bank offers digital investment banking with personalized financial solutions and innovative technologies for its customers!This press release is issued through Arab Newswire ( ) – a newswire service for Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and it is distributed by EmailWireTM ( ) – the global newswire ser-vice that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed resultsTM.

Sait Inanç

Bankpozitif

email us here