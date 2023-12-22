MOIK Head Coach Wishes To Hold Home Games Of His Team In Khankendi

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, December 22. It will be
an honor for us to hold home games in Khankendi, said the head
coach of MOIK football club Gazanfar Abbasov at a press conference
after the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup in Khankendi, which
ended 0:1 in favor of FC Qarabag, Trend reports.
"We have played a marvelous match on our historical lands. We
thank the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and our army for
this. We pray to Allah for the souls of our martyrs and the
recovery of the veterans. It is thanks to them that we are here
today," said Abbasov.
The head coach stated that his team fought until the end.
"The strength of FC Qarabag is known to everyone. We
congratulate our rival. Gurban Gurbanov gave me his congratulations
on the exciting game," he emphasized.
Abbasov noted that, in the future, he would like to play in the
Premier League.
"It will be an honor for us to hold home games in Khankendi," he
added.
FC Qarabag will meet Sabah FC in the quarterfinals of the
Azerbaijan Cup.
