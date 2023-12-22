               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office Holding Conference In Absheron District


12/22/2023 2:24:07 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan is holding a conference in the Absheron district with the participation of senior officials of the district regional prosecutor's offices and law enforcement agencies, representatives of other government agencies, as well as educational institutions, Trend reports.

The conference is discussing issues of establishing prompt and effective cooperation between government agencies, non-governmental organizations and regional media.

Besides, as part of the event, an Open Day has been organized at the Absheron District Prosecutor's Office.

Will be updated

MENAFN22122023000187011040ID1107645799

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search