Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office Holding Conference In Absheron District

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The General
Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan is holding a conference in the
Absheron district with the participation of senior officials of the
district regional prosecutor's offices and law enforcement
agencies, representatives of other government agencies, as well as
educational institutions, Trend reports.
The conference is discussing issues of establishing prompt and
effective cooperation between government agencies, non-governmental
organizations and regional media.
Besides, as part of the event, an Open Day has been organized at
the Absheron District Prosecutor's Office.
Will be updated
