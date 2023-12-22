Belarusian MIA Organizes Trip To Minsk For Children Of Deceased Azerbaijani Police Officers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Belarusian
Interior Minister Ivan Kubrakov met with the children of
Azerbaijani police officers who died in the line of duty, Trend reports citing
BELTA.
The meeting took place at the Minsk City Hall. In a series of
exciting events that the police officers organized for the
children, this event became one of the most memorable. It all
started with an educational excursion, during which the children
learned many interesting facts about Minsk and historical figures
of Belarus.
Welcoming the young guests, Ivan Kubrakov noted that the
employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs had prepared a rich
program for them.
“I am sincerely pleased with the decision to send the children
of foreign colleagues - heroes of Azerbaijan - to our republic.
Guys, you are also our children. After all, the departments of the
two countries value employees and their families, they know that
law enforcement officers serve worthily in the name of their loved
ones and thanks to their support ", said the minister.
He wished the children success in their studies, and his
colleagues from a friendly country to return home safe and healthy.
The meeting ended with bright concert performances and the
presentation of memorable and sweet gifts to Azerbaijani
children.
