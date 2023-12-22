Belarusian MIA Organizes Trip To Minsk For Children Of Deceased Azerbaijani Police Officers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Belarusian Interior Minister Ivan Kubrakov met with the children of Azerbaijani police officers who died in the line of duty, Trend reports citing BELTA.

The meeting took place at the Minsk City Hall. In a series of exciting events that the police officers organized for the children, this event became one of the most memorable. It all started with an educational excursion, during which the children learned many interesting facts about Minsk and historical figures of Belarus.

Welcoming the young guests, Ivan Kubrakov noted that the employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs had prepared a rich program for them.

“I am sincerely pleased with the decision to send the children of foreign colleagues - heroes of Azerbaijan - to our republic. Guys, you are also our children. After all, the departments of the two countries value employees and their families, they know that law enforcement officers serve worthily in the name of their loved ones and thanks to their support ", said the minister.

He wished the children success in their studies, and his colleagues from a friendly country to return home safe and healthy. The meeting ended with bright concert performances and the presentation of memorable and sweet gifts to Azerbaijani children.