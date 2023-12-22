Passionpreneur Publishing Announces The Global Release Of LOVE@WORK

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dec 21, 2023

Passionpreneur Publishing has announced the release of LOVE@WORK - The Final Frontier of Empathy in Leadership by Dr Corrie Jonn Block via the publishing industry's largest global book distribution networks. The book is anticipated to have an inspiring and profound effect on its target audience.

In this must-read book, Dr Corrie Jonn Block shares invaluable insights, tools and techniques to navigate the balance between affection and professionalism through the transformative journey towards a workplace that thrives on genuine connection.

The book is now available to inspire readers across the globe through the IngramSpark distribution network and other affiliates which will cover print-on-demand across the UK, Europe, USA, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East. The e-book is available in 25+ online bookstores like Amazon, Kindle, Barnes & Nobles and Apple Books in the Middle East.

About The Author:

Dr Corrie Jonn Block is a leading business strategist, Professor of Strategic Management, and a top executive coach, with 25 years of experience. A highly sought-after international speaker and leadership expert, Dr Block has provided strategic consulting for the United Nations and World Bank, multinationals, and governments across 30 countries.

He is also the best-selling author of Spartan CEO: Six Pillars of Executive Performance and Business is Personal: A Blueprint for Finding Meaning at Work.

About Passionpreneur Publishing:

An indie publisher, Passionpreneur Publishin successfully helps entrepreneurs and professional experts become International Authors in as little as 90 days.

Passionpreneur Publishing specialises in transformational books including business, self-help, personal growth and spiritual titles in order to help authors share their messages and gain credibility in their chosen fields.

Passionpreneur Publishing boasts an all-star board of advisors from across the globe covering a wide spectrum of expertise around the books, publishing and media industry to ensure the application of global best-practice in every service offered and providing a worldwide network of some of the world's top thought leaders.