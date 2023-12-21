Special Court Hands 4-Year RI To Three In Vyapam Scam

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi/Gwalior, Dec 21 (IANS) A special CBI court in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior has handed rigorous imprisonment of four years along with a fine of Rs 14,100 to three individuals in connection with the Vyapam scam, an official said on Thursday.

The order was delivered by a Special Judge (Vyapam cases) who sentenced accused Dadhibal Singh (beneficiary candidate), Sunil Kumar (impersonator), and Vijay Tamre a.k.a Bala (middleman) to four years of rigorous imprisonment each along with a fine.

The CBI case originated from a complaint against the accused at a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Morena.

The matter pertained to the mismatch of photograph and signature on the admit card of candidate Dadhibal Singh during the Police Constable Recruitment Test-2012 held on September 30, 2012.

Subsequent investigation revealed that an impersonator (Sunil Kumar) had appeared in the examination in place of the actual candidate, against a payment of Rs 3,000.

The CBI had filed a charge sheet in connection with the case on June 30, 2016, against Dadhibal Singh and Sunil Kumar.

During the investigation, another accused, Vijay Tamre, was also identified.

A supplementary charge sheet was then filed on July 12, 2019.

The court eventually found all three accused guilty, resulting in their conviction.

