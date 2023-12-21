EU nations gain Russian oil exception

(MENAFN) In a recent development, the European Union (EU) has granted Slovakia a year-long exemption, permitting the country to export fuel processed from Russian crude through its oil refinery, Slovnaft, to the Czech Republic, according to a report by Reuters. This exemption comes as part of the European Union's wider embargo on seaborne oil supplies to member states, initially introduced in December, which limited deliveries to the Druzhba pipeline. In February, the embargo was extended to cover oil products, affecting most European Union nations.



While the general embargo remains in place, Slovakia, along with Bulgaria and Hungary, has been entitled to exemptions that allow these countries to import Russian crude and subsequently export refined products made from it. However, the regulation permitting the Czech Republic to import Russian-origin crude products from Slovakia expired on December 5, raising questions about the ongoing dynamics of such exemptions.



Slovnaft, affiliated with the Hungarian energy giant the MOL Group, is reportedly working to reduce its reliance on Russian crude. However, the company has expressed the need for additional time to achieve this transition. The situation highlights the complexities faced by companies in aligning with evolving geopolitical dynamics while ensuring a stable and uninterrupted energy supply.



In Bulgaria, Russian oil processing occurs at the Burgas refinery, owned by Russian energy major Lukoil. Notably, despite the European Union exemption, a bill prohibiting the exports of Russian-origin crude products has passed the initial stage in the Bulgarian parliament this week, with the embargo expected to come into force as early as next month. The Bulgarian government has also taken the step of banning imports of Russian crude from refining, starting March 1.



This move has elicited a response from Lukoil, which has warned of a potential review of its business strategy in Bulgaria, including the consideration of asset sales. Lukoil attributes this reconsideration to what it terms "discriminatory laws and other unfair, biased political decisions" related to the Burgas refinery.



The broader context of the European Union-wide reduction in gas supplies from Russia adds another layer of complexity to the region's energy landscape, with countries like Austria, Hungary, and the Czech Republic still reliant on Russian gas despite the overall trend toward diversification. As the energy landscape in Europe continues to shift, the dynamics of Russian oil exports within the bloc remain a crucial aspect of geopolitical and economic considerations.





