New Polish government kicks out country media chiefs

(MENAFN) In a bold move indicative of a commitment to media reform, Poland's state TV channel TVP experienced an unexpected blackout on Wednesday morning as Prime Minister Donald Tusk's newly installed government took swift action to intervene in media outlets accused of serving as mouthpieces for the previous administration. The recently appointed pro-European Union cabinet, led by former European Council President Tusk, announced the dismissal of executives from the state-run television station TVP, along with those from Polish Radio and the government-run PAP news agency. The rationale behind the abrupt changes, according to the government, is the imperative to restore the impartiality of these outlets.



Prime Minister Tusk, who had pledged before the October election to revamp the public media system within "24 hours" if elected, appears to be delivering on his promise with these decisive actions. The move follows a parliamentary resolution passed on Tuesday in Warsaw, urging all state authorities to take immediate action to restore constitutional order concerning citizens' access to reliable information and the functioning of public media.



As part of the shake-up, new management boards have been appointed for each media entity. However, the swift nature of these reforms has triggered opposition, with critics expressing concerns that the changes lay the groundwork for a potential "dictatorship" in the European Union country. The media outlets, including TVP, Polish Radio, and PAP news agency, have been accused by critics, including Prime Minister Tusk, of acting as propaganda tools for the Law and Justice party (PiS), allegedly attacking political opponents and promoting Euroskeptic views.



The adoption of the resolution prompted members of the PiS, including its leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, to stage a sit-in protest at the TVP headquarters in Warsaw on Tuesday. Kaczynski emphasized the importance of media pluralism and strong anti-government media for the preservation of democracy in Poland. The PiS lawmakers have committed to maintaining the sit-in protest in shifts, underscoring the contentious nature of the government's media reforms and the ongoing debate over the balance between media independence and political influence in the country.





MENAFN21122023000045015687ID1107638820