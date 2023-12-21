Media reports UK being key part in US army missions in Africa

(MENAFN) In a revelation that has raised eyebrows, it has come to light that the British military has been quietly playing a "significant role" in the operations of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) for several years. According to a report by Declassified United Kingdom on Wednesday, government documents obtained through freedom of information requests indicate that a number of British officers have been embedded with United States forces in Djibouti, contributing to the planning and execution of operations in Somalia for at least a decade.



The comprehensive investigation by Declassified United Kingdom, based on almost 200 pages of documents, exposes the extent of British involvement, shedding light on a clandestine partnership that has largely remained under the radar. While most names of the officers engaged in these operations have been redacted in the documents, one notable exception is Sergeant Carina Reeves. The files reveal that Reeves held a crucial position as the "Intelligence Country Analyst of the only Combined Joint Intelligence Center on the continent" at Camp Lemonnier, the United States base in Djibouti. During her tenure from 2014 to 2015, she reportedly played a key role in training and mentoring over 50 intelligence analysts from the United States Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine.



Moreover, the documents outline how Reeves identified and addressed a communication gap between Special Operations and the intelligence directorate of the Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), facilitating improved coordination through regular meetings. Her contributions were significant enough to earn her a commendation medal from the United States.



Despite efforts by Declassified to obtain comments from Reeves on her role, no response was received. Another prominent figure highlighted in the documents is Colonel Hugh Baker of the British Army, who served as the Director of Strategy and Plans at CJTF-HOA from 2020 to 2021.



In a December 2020 public-relations piece produced by AFRICOM, Baker described himself as "an American officer who happens to wear a British uniform and speaks with an English accent." Since then, Baker has retired from the military.



The revelations underscore the intricate nature of international military collaborations, with the British military actively contributing to United States-led operations across the African continent. As the details emerge, questions arise about the extent of this partnership, its implications for regional security, and the broader geopolitical dynamics shaping military alliances in Africa.



