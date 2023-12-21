War Update: Ukraine Reports 99 Clashes With Russian Invasion Forces, 17 Air Strikes On Enemy Positions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ninety-nine combat engagements took place across the front lines in Ukraine on Wednesday, while Ukraine's Air Force 17 times hit enemy weapons clusters, including an air defense system.

That's according to a morning situational update by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

The enemy launched five missile strikes and 68 airstrikes, as well as 88 rocket salvos, at the positions of Ukrainian troops and at populated areas.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, civilian casualties were reported. Households and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged, the General Staff emphasized.

Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, employing 35 Shahed kamikaze drones. The air defense forces intercepted 34 of them.

Russia's airstrikes hit the following areas: Synkivka, Kharkiv region; Serebrianske forestry, Luhansk region; Ivanivske, Toretsk, Ocheretyne, Orlivka, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Novoukrayinka of Donetsk region; Orykhiv, Zaporizhzhia region; Krynyk and Olhivka, Kherson region.

About 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under enemy artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained without significant changes.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy maintains its military presence in the areas close to the border, engaging in subversive missions in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to more threatening sectors of the war zone.

On the Kupiansk axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka, east of Petropavlivka and Ivanivka, where the enemy tried to break through.

In the Lyman direction, Ukraine's soldiers repelled 13 Russian assaults near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and east of Terny and Spirne in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukraine repelled seven assaults toward Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy advance and inflict losses on the invasion troops as the Russians keep on trying to besiege Avdiivka. The defense forces repelled 14 enemy attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, east of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, and another 22 attacks near Severne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske, Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, Ukraine's forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Marinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka of Donetsk region, where they repelled 10 attacks.

The enemy ran no offensive (assault) missions in the Shakhtarske direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia area, the Ukrainian forces repelled six enemy attacks west of Verbove and south of Robotyne.

At the same time, in the Melitopol direction, Ukraine continues to inflict heavy losses on enemy manpower and military equipment, degrading Russia's capabilities along the entire front line.

In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian forces continue measures to expand the existing bridgehead. Despite the failures, the enemy did not give up the intention to knock Ukraine's units out of their positions and ran more than 30 unsuccessful assaults. They received a decent rebuke and retreated with losses. Ukraine's defenders are engaged in counterbattery battles, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.

"Over the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces has hit 16 Russian manpower and equipment clusters and an air defense system," the report reads.

It is also noted that Ukraine's air defense destroyed a Russian Kh-59 guided missile. Ukraine's missile forces hit five enemy clusters, an ammunition depot, and six artillery units.

