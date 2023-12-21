Arab Countries, Russia Agree To Boost Cooperation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita (R) shakes hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

MARRAKECH (Morocco), Dec 21 (NNN-XINHUA) - Arab countries and Russia agreed on Wednesday to boost cooperation on international issues, including addressing the Gaza crisis, at the 6th Arab-Russian Cooperation Forum held in the southern Moroccan city of Marrakech.

The meeting gathered foreign ministers of participating countries, including Russia's Sergey Lavrov, in addition to Hossam Zaki, assistant secretary-general of the Arab League.

During the conference, the delegates called for the stop of the collective punishment for innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip and urged the UN Security Council to play a more active role in achieving a ceasefire in the enclave.

According to Lavrov, Russia's position on the issue of Gaza coincides with that of Arab countries, adding that Russia is“continuing its efforts to ensure the long-term stabilization of Israeli-Palestinian relations on the basis of an internationally recognized legal framework.”

The delegates also discussed topics on deepening Arab-Russian cooperation, especially in the fields of culture, science and energy.

Started in 2009, the Arab-Russian Cooperation Forum has grown into an important platform for Arab countries and Russia to exchange views and coordinate positions on various regional and international issues. - NNN-XINHUA