Bitcoin And Cryptocurrency Atms Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

General Bytes

Lamassu

Global Funds Transfer

Genesis Coin

BitAccess

Coinsource

DBA COAVULT

Orderbob

Coinme

LightningXchange

ByteFederal BTC facil

The Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

The business model behind Bitcoin ATM's is to buy crypto-currency on exchanges and sell it with margin to end-users visiting the Bitcoin ATM. Bitcoin ATM's provide a way for customers to buy crypto-currency in a simple and secure way.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

1-way Model accounting for of the Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Shopping Mall segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs include General Bytes, Lamassu, Global Funds Transfer, Genesis Coin, BitAccess, Coinsource, DBA COAVULT, Orderbob and Coinme, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs in 2021.

This report focuses on Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application.



Product Type Analysis:



1-way Model 2-way Model

End Users/Application Analysis:



Shopping Mall

Gas Station Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

