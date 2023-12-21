               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Future Electronics Prioritizes Employee Health And Safety With CPR Certifications And Automated External Defibrillators


12/21/2023 12:37:32 AM

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada ( forpressrelease) December 20, 2023 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, has always prioritized the health, safety, and well-being of its people. Recently, Future Electronics has enhanced its life-saving measures at the Montreal Headquarters.

Future Electronics Montreal now has three Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) strategically located around the building. AEDs can be life-saving devices, and having easy access to these machines is key in an emergency requiring CPR.

All Future Electronics security staff are certified to administer CPR. Future Electronics Montreal has employees and managers who are CPR-certified as well. Recently, 16 more employees have been trained and certified to administer the potentially life-saving care.

CPR-certified employees can be recognized by a red nameplate at their desk or cubicle. This makes them easily identifiable in an emergency, should they need to perform CPR or use the AED.

Future Electronics prioritizes the well-being of its employees as a fundamental principle. Being organized and prepared for emergency situations brings peace of mind to all.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronicsï¿1⁄2 award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the companyï¿1⁄2s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronicsï¿1⁄2 mission is always to Delight the Customerï¿1⁄2. For more information visit futureelectronics

