MFA Ukraine Refutes Participation Of Ukrainians In Gaza Fighting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine denied the allegations of participation of Ukraine's citizens in hostilities in the Gaza Strip in the ranks of the Israel Defense Forces.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleg Nikolenko , on the X social network, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine did not send its troops either to the Gaza Strip or to any other region of the world. The Ukrainian Army is defending its territory from Russian aggression. Al Araby TV may be talking about Israeli citizens of Ukrainian or Slavic origin, but they have no relation to the Ukrainian state. We hope for peace to come quick to the Middle East," the diplomat emphasized.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added a posting by the Qatari TV network Al Araby, in which the outlet alleges participation of Ukrainians in the ranks of the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip. The posting includes a video of Israeli fighters speaking Russian.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 7, Hamas attacked Israel, killing and kidnapping both military and civilians. Israel responded by shelling terrorist bases in the Gaza Strip.

The seven-day pause in hostilities allowed the release of about a hundred hostages held by Hamas in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinian prisoners from Israel, and also facilitated the access of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army has "resumed full-scale fighting" after Hamas violated the ceasefire agreement.

Photo: AA