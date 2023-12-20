AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 To Kick Off Celebration Tour In Qatar, Saudi Arabia And UAE

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With less than a month until the AFC Asian Cup 2023, the tournament's Local Organising Committee (LOC) will tour across Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to engage fans from December 21-31, 2023.

As part of the celebration tour, a dedicated booth will be set up at following venues, allowing fans to learn more about the upcoming tournament and take photographs with the AFC Asian Cup trophy and official mascot.

. Qatar

Mall of Qatar

City Center Mall in Doha

. Saudi Arabia

Boulevard Riyadh City

Mall of Dhahran

. UAE

Global Village Dubai

Reem Mall in Abu Dhabi



During the 10-day campaign, members of the tournament's official mascot family – Saboog, Tmbki, Freha, Zkriti and Traeneh – will make special appearances at these venues for a meet and greet session with fans, including fun photo opportunities.

Fans visiting the booth will be able to participate in a variety of exciting activities to win exclusive tournament memorabilia. Further details of the roadshow will be announced on the AFC Asian Cup 2023 social media channels.

Qatar is set to host the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 for a record third time after successfully hosting it in 1988 and 2011. Twenty-four of the continent's best teams will compete for the continent's most prestigious football title. A total of 51 matches will be played across nine stadiums from 12 January to 10 February 2024.

For more information about the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, visit asiancup2023 and follow @Qatar2023 on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram.