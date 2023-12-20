Speaker Al-Sadoun: Late Kuwait Amir Left Legacy, Imprints On Development

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Parliament Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun said late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah left an immortal legacy and notable imprints in development and political reform, saying His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will complete process of building the state in accordance with constitutional values.

"The heart grieves and the eyes shed tears, everyone is saddened by the parting of the late Amir, may Allah the Almighty have mercy on him and bless him," Al-Saadoun said in a speech in a special session of the National Assembly.

"The loss is painful, and the sorrow is deep in all hearts, to whom was known as a wise leader and a person who gave without limits," he pointed out.

The late Amir was a guide who was patient with generous pardons, a ruler who believed in the value of tolerance, responding to the needs of people, he mentioned.

The late Amir undertook national duties, leaving an immortal legacy through his well-known words rooted in the conscience, taking the responsibility of work in the areas of development, achievement and political reform, he said.

The people of Kuwait have followed with great pride what His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad has done, in managing the government in all that is in the interest of the country and its people, since the issuance of the Amiri decree on November 15, 2021, he explained.

Al-Saadoun pledges to His Highness the Amir today, with loyalty and sincerity, to be as trustworthy as His Highness the Amir and in cooperating with the executive authority to shape the new era, he indicated.

On behalf of MPs, Al-Saadoun congratulated His Highness the Amir for the leadership of the present and future of Kuwait, he pointed out.

He asked Allah the Almighty to direct His Highness the Amir's steps on the path of goodness and grant him success, he mentioned, to to complete the goals of sustainable development. (pickup previous)

