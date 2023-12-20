Hermitage Museum chief restricts access to masterpieces

(MENAFN) The Hermitage Museum, a cultural gem in St. Petersburg, is reevaluating its approach to managing crowds, with its director, Mikhail Piotrovsky, expressing a desire to implement restricted access to certain masterpieces. In an interview with Russian media outlet RBK, Piotrovsky drew parallels with the arrangement of access to Leonardo da Vinci's 'The Last Supper' at the Santa Maria delle Grazie church in Milan, suggesting that similar measures might be applied to the reliquary of medieval Russian ruler Alexander Nevsky.



Describing large groups as a "plague for the museum," Piotrovsky emphasized the need to address issues such as noise and congestion caused by these groups, leading the Hermitage to consider reassigning group tours to specific time slots during mornings and evenings. The focus is shifting towards catering to individual repeat visitors, fostering a more intimate and immersive museum experience.



Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Piotrovsky revealed that the number of visitors to the Hermitage has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels, with an expected year-end figure of 3 million visitors. However, he emphasized that the museum's goal is not to attract as many people as possible but to maintain a number that allows for a comfortable and enjoyable visit. Piotrovsky highlighted a positive trend of increased visits from individual tourists, younger audiences, and families with children.



Addressing issues of fairness and inclusivity, Piotrovsky noted that the museum abandoned the practice of charging higher ticket prices for foreigners a few years ago, describing it as a "colonial mentality." Presently, the standard entry fee is 500 rubles (USD5), and the museum extends free or discounted access to specific categories of Russian nationals, accounting for 30 percent of all visitors.



The Hermitage Museum's innovative approach to managing crowds reflects a commitment to providing a high-quality experience for visitors while ensuring the preservation and accessibility of its priceless masterpieces. The evolving strategies also underscore the institution's dedication to inclusivity and a more personalized engagement with art, aligning with contemporary expectations for cultural institutions in the post-pandemic era.





