Nissan Ariya earns 2023 TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating from IIHS

(MENAFN- Edelman) Dubai, UAE (19 December 2023) – The 2023 Nissan Ariya, Nissan’s most advanced vehicle ever, has been awarded the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) 2023 TOP SAFETY PICK+ designation for vehicles built after March 2023 – the agency’s highest rating. IIHS awarded the rating based on strong performance in crash tests, headlight evaluations and the capability of its crash-prevention technologies.



To achieve the TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating, vehicles tested by IIHS must score a “Good” rating in driver- and passenger-side small overlap front, original moderate overlap front and updated side-impact crash tests; feature headlights rated “Good” or “Acceptable” across all trims; and score “Advanced” or “Superior” ratings in daytime and nighttime testing of vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention systems.



IIHS strengthened its rating criteria for 2023, so vehicles receiving the TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards must show an even greater level of safety performance. The new requirements include an updated side-impact test that subjects vehicles to 82% more energy than the original test; an additional nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention test; and stricter headlight requirements.



“Ariya represents the best of Nissan advanced engineering, and this recognition from one of the industry’s foremost safety agencies validates our continued focus on bringing the latest safety innovations to market,” said Michael Colleran, senior vice president, U.S. Marketing and Sales, Nissan North America. “Receiving the coveted IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating, even under the stricter 2023 criteria, gives consumers added peace of mind when considering Ariya as their next vehicle.”



The Ariya’s Nissan Safety Shield® 360 suite of six active safety features includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking. Full-LED headlights with Intelligent Auto Headlights and High Beam Assist are standard on all Ariya grades.



Ariya’s complement of driver assistance technology provides steering assistance and Intelligent Cruise Control for highway driving; as well as helping guide the vehicle into a parking spot.





