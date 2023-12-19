Almarai Signs Multiple Agreements To Localize Jobs Through Training And Recruitment Programs

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

Almarai signed a cooperation memorandum with the Food Industries Polytechnic, the Transport General Authority, and the Saudi Logistics Academy to localize jobs in the food and beverages sector through training and rehabilitation programs ending in employment. This came within the first international conference on the labor market, organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development on 13 – 14 December 2023 at the King Abdulaziz Convention Center in Riyadh.

"These agreements are part of Almarai's corporate program for the social responsibility to achieve localization in the food industry sector, which is one of the top priorities of the comprehensive strategic plans in Almarai, especially since the company is one of the largest working environments in the kingdom, with more than 9,000 Saudi employees, including more than 900 Saudi female employees." Fahad Aldrees, Chief Human Resources Officer of Almarai, said.

He added that the agreements signed to train and qualify young people are part of the integrated initiatives and training and rehabilitation programs for national human resources in Almarai. He pointed out that the company provided about half a million employee training hours during 2022, raising its retention rate to 90% during 2022.

It is worth mentioning that Almarai is the world's largest vertically integrated dairy company, and the largest food and beverage producer and distributor in the Middle East. Almarai was ranked among LinkedIn's top 15 Saudi companies for professional career development for 2022.

