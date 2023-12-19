State Income Will Fall As Canal Faces Water Challenges

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

The administration of the Panama Canal has confirmed that the volume of transits through the waterway will be adjusted to the reality that the country suffers regarding the climate. He has even announced that it is likely that State income will decrease, since the number of ships will also decrease, as a result of the upcoming restrictions. The Canal even intends to make adjustments to its budget by adjusting expenses. This is a scenario that we are not used to, but the management of the canal company will do everything possible to meet next year's budget. Meanwhile, the entire country is waiting for decisions to be made about the new reservoirs, necessary for the current and future operation of the Canal, but the Government, always making political calculations, does not make a decision, a fact that keeps shipping companies, frequent users of the transoceanic route, upset. These decisions are delayed and must be made soon, not like pressing a button. It will take years to achieve operation with the water from the new reservoirs, which will also provide the water needed for the growing population of the metropolitan area.- LA PRENSA, Dec. 19.