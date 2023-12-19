Likuena Dare To Dream

Likuena followed that historic result with a goalless stalemate in the side's 'home' game against Benin on Tuesday, which was played at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa, because of Setsoto Stadium's ongoing international ban from hosting matches.

