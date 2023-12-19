Author Doreen Rose's Invitation To Read The Bible With A Renewed Perspective

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In Luke 12, Jesus speaks of heaven and hell, birthing the adage that“There is a heaven to gain and a hell to shun.” Perhaps, it is right to say that many people today do not grasp the depth of the Bible and the messages that it contains about history, the future, and the way of the world. Luckily, there is a reference that readers can tap into-one that simplifies and encourages readers to revisit the books of the Bible and read it with a renewed perspective. Author Doreen Rose wrote Heaven to Gain and Hell to Shun primarily to document the preaching of Rev. Phil West in 1997. Today, it is grown into a published book under the banner of PageTurner Press and Media.Published decades after it was initially written, Heaven to Gain and Hell to Shun summarizes all the books in the Bible, effectively providing readers with a guide and an inspiration to see these books as a beacon of enlightenment in their daily lives and a guideline of knowing God. The book has fourteen chapters, beginning with a roadmap on how to navigate it and a description of its purpose. It is a reference material for all types of readers-beginner Bible readers, students, and professionals alike. It also effectively classifies the books of the Bible according to the subjects that they are primarily about. The Old Testament of the Bible is classified as tackling subjects of law, history, devotions, major prophets, and minor prophets. The New Testament, on the other hand, gives readers insights on biographies, history, special letters, general letters, and prophecy.The characters and writers of each book in the Bible are anointed by God and describe life before, during, and after Jesus walked the earth. With the layout and the way that the book is presented, Doreen Rose invites readers to see the Bible as a book that should not be daunting to read. Instead, she presents it as an essential read for all to partake and to experience. She uses short phrases, references, photos, and outlines to create the summaries of each book of the Bible.More than a summary, Heaven to Gain and Hell to Shun describes the concepts of the Bible, Jesus' role, heaven, and hell, to her readers. With accolades from several book reviewing bodies, the book has effectively fulfilled its purpose of drawing people closer to God through the Bible. Dorreen Rose has several published books, including Come with Us and four volumes of Fossicking for Treasure.Heaven to Gain and Hell to Shun are available in paperback, hardback, and e-book formats at as well as other online book retailers.

