Orban gives Erdogan horse as gift

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's diplomatic visit to Hungary took an unexpected turn on Monday as he met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The encounter, marked by a grand ceremony with military honors at Budapest's historic Heroes' Square, culminated in a unique exchange of gifts, particularly in the realm of transportation.



In a gesture of diplomatic camaraderie, Prime Minister Orban presented President Erdogan with a distinctive gift – a Nonius horse named Aristocrat the Stallion. The Nonius, a local Hungarian breed characterized by its dark coat and robust build, has historical significance as a draft and utility horse employed by the Hungarian military. Orban, taking to Facebook, described the horse as "a gift from one equestrian nation to another," showcasing the cultural ties and mutual respect between the two nations.



In response to this gesture, President Erdogan reciprocated with a modern twist, gifting Prime Minister Orban a Togg electric SUV. Togg holds the distinction of being the first Turkish manufacturer to locally produce electric cars, having been active in the industry since 2018. The Togg T10X, the manufacturer's inaugural model, was released last fall, marking a significant step in Turkey's foray into the electric vehicle market.



Humor played a role in Orban's acknowledgment of the gift, as he took to social media, formerly Twitter, stating, "The best deal I've ever made! For one horse power, I got 435. Welcome to Hungary, President Erdogan!" accompanied by images of the exchanged presents.



However, the choice of a horse as a gift for Erdogan did not escape the scrutiny of the online community. Some users speculated on the symbolic significance of Orban's present, particularly in light of Erdogan's past mishap with a horse named Cihan in 2003. Shortly after assuming the role of Turkey's prime minister, Erdogan suffered a well-publicized incident during the inauguration ceremony of a new park in Istanbul. After mounting the horse, Erdogan was thrown off and trampled, leading to a memorable and widely circulated incident.



As Erdogan and Orban engage in this unconventional diplomatic exchange, the gifts not only reflect the cultural and historical ties between their nations but also invite speculation and commentary on the symbolism behind the chosen presents.



