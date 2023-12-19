Modi utilizes homegrown AI gadget to speak to people

(MENAFN) In a historic move, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi utilized an AI-based language translation tool during his public speech on Sunday in Varanasi, a sacred city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. Speaking in Hindi, Modi's speech was seamlessly interpreted into Tamil, a language spoken in southern India, in real-time. This marked the debut of 'Bhashini,' the homegrown AI tool designed for real-time interpretation of Indian languages. Modi expressed optimism about the tool's potential, stating, "This is a new beginning, and hopefully, it makes it easier for me to reach [the people]." The prime minister also pledged to continue using the AI interpretation tool in future communications.



'Bhashini' holds significant importance in the context of India's cultural and linguistic diversity, with 22 official languages and several hundred regional languages spoken across the country.



The AI tool's ability to bridge language barriers aligns with the government's vision to leverage technology, particularly AI, to connect with diverse communities, especially as the nation approaches the upcoming national elections.



India has been vocal about its commitment to harness AI for developmental initiatives, emphasizing its potential to reach rural areas. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the minister of state for skill development and entrepreneurship, emphasized that India aims to embrace AI for its transformative potential. Speaking at the Global Technology Summit in New Delhi, Chandrasekhar stated, "The prime minister (Narendra Modi) is absolutely a believer that technology can transform the lives of people, make governments deliver more, deliver faster, and deliver better." The incorporation of 'Bhashini' into Modi's communication strategy reflects India's proactive stance in embracing technology to enhance governance and communication.



As the country gears up for the national elections next year, Modi's utilization of AI for multilingual communication becomes a strategic move to connect with a broader audience and navigate the linguistic diversity inherent in the Indian political landscape. The successful implementation of 'Bhashini' underscores India's homegrown technological capabilities and its commitment to harnessing innovation to bridge communication gaps and foster inclusivity.



