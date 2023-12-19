               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Allocates Funds For Road Repairs In Zabrat, Sabunchu, Ramana Settlements - Decree


12/19/2023 5:29:38 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on measures on capital repair of roads in the territory of Sabunchu district of Baku, Trend reports.

For the purpose of capital repair of roads in Zabrat, Sabunchu and Ramana settlements of Sabunchu district of Baku from the amount specified in subparagraph 1.31.25 of "Distribution of funds provided in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023 for state capital investments (investment expenditures)" approved by the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 3720 dated January 23, 2023, the State Roads Agency of Azerbaijan has been allocated 450,000 manat ($264,705).

In accordance with the decree, the Ministry of Finance is instructed to ensure financing in the amount specified in part 1 of this decree, and the Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to solve issues arising from the decree.

MENAFN19122023000187011040ID1107624612

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search