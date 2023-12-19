Libya's Arab League Meetings Wed. Focus On Gaza Developments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- The League of Arab States announced Tuesday that the Libyan capital of Tripoli would host Wednesday the work of the 100th session of the Permanent Committee for Arab Media, which will last for five days, as well as the 18th session of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Information Ministers, headed by Saudi Arabia.

Assistant Secretary General and Head of the Media and Communication Sector of the Arab League Ambassador Rashid Khattabi said in a statement that at the top of the agenda of Arab media was the continued support for the Palestinian cause.

Khattabi underlined the importance of this support, especially considering the fierce aggressive war on the Gaza Strip, the escalating wave of incursions and attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank, as well as the continuing violations of the holy places in the occupied city of Jerusalem.

The discussions will focus on examining the best ways to activate the Arab media action plan, with the Palestinian issue at its core, as the role of media confronts terrorism and rejecting violence and hatred, he added.

The participants discussed the media map for sustainable development 2030 and reviewed the recommendations of the team developing a unified strategy for dealing with international media companies, he pointed out.

During the meetings, proposals to advance environmental and educational media will also be studied, as well as enhancing the position of women in the media, encouraging quality and developing capabilities, including artificial intelligence techniques.

The procedures for establishing the Arab Institute for Peace Journalism in Libya will also be completed and the General Secretariat's proposal regarding developing the Arab media code of honor will be discussed, to respect the rules of pluralism and transparency in accordance with recognized standards, Khattabi indicated.

The Executive Office of the Council of Arab Information Ministers includes in its membership Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Algeria, Bahrain, Libya, Egypt, Morocco, and Palestine. (end)

