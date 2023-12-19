Massive Fire Erupts At Vishal Mega Mart In Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Dec 19 (IANS) A major fire erupted on the first floor of the Vishal Mega Mart in Gurugram's Badshahpur area on Tuesday, said a fire official.

"A fire broke out on the first floor of Vishal Mega Mart in Badshahpur. The reason for the blaze is yet to be ascertained," ACP (Badshahpur) Priyanshu Diwan said.

According to the fire department, they received information at around 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday that a fire broke out on the first floor of Vishal Mega Mart in Badshahpur which later spread to the second floor of the mart.

"Soon after information around a dozen fire tenders from Sector-29 fire station, Manesar, Udyog Vihar and Bheem Nagar rushed to the spot to douse the flames. We took an hour to control the blaze. No casualties were reported in the incident," Gulshan Kalra, Deputy Director Technical at the Fire Department, added.

--IANS

str/ksk